Man indicted for aggravated assault following south Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted 50-year-old Jorge Nunez with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he was accused of stabbing 41-year Juan Martinez near the Hibachi express at 114th and Quaker Avenue.

According to the police report, LPD was called to the area for a civil disturbance. When officers arrived, they found Martinez holding his stomach. Officers moved his hands and saw he was bleeding, along with some intestines protruding from the wound.

Officers applied gauze and kept pressure on the wound until EMS arrived and transported him to UMC.

A witness told police Nunez had fled the scene but he was found a short time later.

He is currently held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on an $80,000 bond

A trial date has not been set at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.