Man indicted in connection to Central Lubbock convenience store robbery

A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man in connection to an armed robbery of a convenience store earlier this month.(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man in connection to an armed robbery of a convenience store earlier this month.

18-year-old Cody Thompson was arrested and charged with robbery on March 4. He remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $175,000 bond.

On the evening on March 2, police responded to Q Stop, near 42nd and Ave. Q, and found an employee with minor injuries.

The victim told police Thompson entered the store with another suspect. He stated the second suspect was holding and aiming a handgun at him. According to the police report, the pair stole money and tobacco products before leaving the store.

Police have not identified or provided any new information on the second suspect.

If convicted, Thompson faces up to 20 years in prison.

