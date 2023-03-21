South Plains warmth and wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures and wind speeds both will increase today and again tomorrow. With windy conditions expected through the work week, the wildfire danger will remain elevated. As noted here yesterday, West Texas + wind = NO BURN conditions. All week.

Partly sunny and windy this afternoon. With a southwesterly wind of 20 to 30 mph, and gusts near 40 mph possible, some blowing dust is likely. Temperatures will peak about five to ten degrees above average for early Spring.

Partly cloudy and windy this evening, then mostly fair and breezy tonight. Lows will range from the mid-40s northwest to the mid-50s southeast.

A mix of clouds and sun again tomorrow, but it will be windier. Also warmer. Most of the area will see highs in the 80s. The exception is the northern viewing area where temperatures will peak in the upper 70s. Some blowing dust is likely.

A Pacific cold front is anticipated late Thursday. These fronts, originating over the Pacific Ocean (hence the moniker “Pacific”), typically bring little to no precipitation to our area. They do, however, typically bring strong winds.

Expect a windy and partly cloudy Thursday. Blowing dust again will be possible. Highs will be in the 70s.

There is a slim thunderstorms may develop over the far eastern viewing area late Thursday. (KCBD First Alert)

There is a slim thunderstorms may develop over the far eastern viewing area late Thursday. They are likely to quickly move eastward, minimizing the severe weather threat.

More wind and, yes, possibly dust, is expected Friday.

Somewhat cooler air will follow the front. Highs will be slightly below to near average Friday through the weekend.

LUBBOCK CLIMATOLOGY

Lubbock’s temperatures yesterday ranged from a low of 35° to a high of 63°. A trace of rain was recorded at the airport.

The low this morning was 43° at the Lubbock Airport.

For today, March 21, Lubbock’s average low is 40° and the average high 70°. The record low is 17° (set in 1955 and tied on this date in 1983) and the record high is 93° in 1997.

Lubbock’s precipitation total for the month is a trace. That is 0.67″ below the month-to-date average. The total for the year is 0.75″, which is 1.22 below the year-to-date average.

Lubbock’s snowfall total for the season to date is 7.2″. That is 0.4″ above the average to date.

Sunrise today is at 7:50 AM CDT, sunset at 8:00 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:48 AM CDT.

