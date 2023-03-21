TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic signals down after vehicle hits pole, drives away

Local Listings
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers are on scene after a vehicle crashed into and damaged a traffic pole and drove away from the scene.

Authorities sent out an LBKAlert just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday stating the signals at the intersection of South Loop 289 and University Avenue are down.

Officers are redirecting traffic and asking motorists to avoid the area.

Police have not released any information on the driver who crashed into the pole.

