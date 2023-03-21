Tuesday morning top stories: Lady Raiders advance to Super 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lady Raiders advance to Super 16

The Lady Raiders beat Southern Methodist University last night to advance to the Super 16 round of the WNIT

Tech will play Arkansas at 7 o’clock Friday night in Fayetteville

Read more here: Lady Raiders beat SMU to advance to WNIT Super 16

Storm system hits Western US

The storm could cause flooding and landslides in California, along with heavy snow in the mountains

High winds are also expected across the southwest

More about the national forecast here: More stormy weather expected for California

Trump hush money investigation

There is no word yet on when, or if, a Manhattan grand jury will indict former President Trump

He said he expects to be arrested today and urged supporters to protest, but sources say that is unlikely to happen this week

Details here: In Trump case, NY grand jury appears near end of its work

