Tuesday morning top stories: Lady Raiders advance to Super 16

On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lady Raiders advance to Super 16

Storm system hits Western US

  • The storm could cause flooding and landslides in California, along with heavy snow in the mountains
  • High winds are also expected across the southwest
  • More about the national forecast here: More stormy weather expected for California

Trump hush money investigation

  • There is no word yet on when, or if, a Manhattan grand jury will indict former President Trump
  • He said he expects to be arrested today and urged supporters to protest, but sources say that is unlikely to happen this week
  • Details here: In Trump case, NY grand jury appears near end of its work

20th anniversary of Iraq invasion
Picture day for Children's Home of Lubbock
The ordinance is written to take effect on January 1, 2024
Lubbock County Commissioner: By January 2024, there will be a game room ordinance in place
Lady Raiders advance to Super 16
