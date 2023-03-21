Tuesday morning top stories: Lady Raiders advance to Super 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lady Raiders advance to Super 16
- The Lady Raiders beat Southern Methodist University last night to advance to the Super 16 round of the WNIT
- Tech will play Arkansas at 7 o’clock Friday night in Fayetteville
- Read more here: Lady Raiders beat SMU to advance to WNIT Super 16
Storm system hits Western US
- The storm could cause flooding and landslides in California, along with heavy snow in the mountains
- High winds are also expected across the southwest
- More about the national forecast here: More stormy weather expected for California
Trump hush money investigation
- There is no word yet on when, or if, a Manhattan grand jury will indict former President Trump
- He said he expects to be arrested today and urged supporters to protest, but sources say that is unlikely to happen this week
- Details here: In Trump case, NY grand jury appears near end of its work
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.