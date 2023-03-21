Local Listings
Ukrainian troops wrap training at Ft. Sill

Fort Sill housed multiple Ukrainian soldiers training on the Patriot missile system.
Fort Sill housed multiple Ukrainian soldiers training on the Patriot missile system.(KSWO)
By Haley Wilson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ukrainian troops are wrapping up their training on the U.S. Patriot Missile system on Fort Sill, according to the base’s Commanding General.

7News anchor Haley Wilson joined us live from Fort Sill where she witnessed their training Tuesday morning.

This was the first time U.S. Army officials let members of the media see the training since the soldiers arrived -- and seeing as the Ukrainians will be leaving in the coming days, it seems like it will be the only time. 

The Commanding General of Fort Sill says 65 Ukrainian soldiers have spent 600 hours training here since January 15. The schedule was around six days a week for 10 to 11 hours a day, according to senior officials at the base.

A senior Fort Sill official said they were able to speed up parts of the training and add more specialized training because of the soldiers’ knowledge.

Officials said after their training is complete, the Ukrainians will head to Europe, where they’ll get to train on the actual Patriot Missile that will be going to Ukraine.

