Windy week ushers in Fire Weather Watch

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued as a critical fire danger develops with strong winds, low humidity, and warmer temperatures.(KCBD, John Robison)
By John Robison
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds, as expected, increased over the South Plains today and will continue to impact our weather for the remainder of the week.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Wednesday as a critical fire danger develops with strong winds, low humidity, and warmer temperatures. Winds will be from the west to southwest and speeds will likely average between 25-35 mph with gusts around 40 mph. Blowing dust will be likely over the region through the day.

A slight chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible Thursday evening.(KCBD, John Robison)

As for afternoon temperatures, they will climb to the 80s tomorrow, drop slightly to the 70s on Thursday, then slip to the 60s on Friday and Saturday.

A slight chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible Thursday evening, along and east of the Caprock. The best potential will be in the region from Paducah, Guthrie, and extending southwest to Jayton and Snyder.

Other than that, it’s winds for the week and temps that will be near or above normal through the weekend.

