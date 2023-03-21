Local Listings
WT students protest after university’s president denounces drag shows on campus

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Students at West Texas A&M University are protesting today after the university’s president denounced drag shows on campus.

On Monday, WTAMU President Dr. Walter Wendler sent an email to current students, staff, and faculty to inform them that a planned drag show won’t take place on campus. The drag show was for “The Trevor Project”, an organization that focuses on suicide prevention for the LGBTQ+ community.

Smile Big Texas, a nonprofit organization that supports the LGBTQ+ youth, released a statement today, saying they are disappointed and concerned with the cancellation.

“As an organization that advocates for LGBTQ+ youth support, we strongly condemn this act of bigotry and the silencing of artistic expression that promotes understanding, inclusivity, and diversity,” Smile Big Texas said in the statement. “We urge the administration of West Texas A&M University to reconsider their decision, reinstate the event, and demonstrate their commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment.”

Buffs for Drag, a WT student group that is against the cancellation, also released a statement.

“Amidst the current climate of growing anti-trans and anti-drag rhetoric, we believe that it is important now more than ever to stand together and be heard. We are WT, we are the future, and we will be heard,” the Buffs for Drag said in a statement.

Here is the full Buffs for Drag official statement:

Also today, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), a national civil liberties group, sent a letter to Wendler that states that due to U.S. Constitution and Texas state law, the public university can’t cancel an artistic performance because it conflicts with an administrator’s personal beliefs.

“By unilaterally canceling the event because he personally disapproves of the views it might express, WTAMU’s president appears to have violated both his constitutional obligations and state law,” said Alex Morey, FIRE Director of Campus Right Advocacy. “It’s really surprising how open he is about knowingly violating the law, especially because government officials who violate clearly established First Amendment law will not retain qualified immunity and can be held personally liable for monetary damages.”

Read the full letter that FIRE sent to Wendler below:

