Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

2 seriously injured in central Lubbock house fire

Crews are responding to a house fire in Central Lubbock.
Crews are responding to a house fire in Central Lubbock.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth and Emma McSpadden
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a house fire in central Lubbock that left two people seriously injured.

Crews responded to reports of a structure fire near 24th and Ave T. just after 10 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a home with a fire on the second floor.

Three people were found inside the home. Two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the third refused to be transported to the hospital by EMS.

LFR extinguished the fire and saved several pets who were also in the home.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justine Griswold, 25
Police find missing Lubbock woman
This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in mammals for Texas.
First case of contagious avian flu found in Texas
Responders have the southbound lanes of Milwaukee blocked along with the westbound lanes of...
One injured in west Lubbock crash
Officers are on scene after a vehicle crashed into and damaged a traffic pole and drove away...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic signals down after vehicle hits pole, drives away
Mark Adams says thank you to Texas Tech, players & fans

Latest News

KCBD News at Noon
Lubbock Jersey Mike's Day of Giving on March 29
Lubbock Jersey Mike’s donating all sales for Day of Giving campaign
Power is back for thousands of LP&L customers after an outage overnight in Central Lubbock.
Power outage affects thousands in Central Lubbock
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Power outage affects thousands in Central Lubbock