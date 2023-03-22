2 seriously injured in central Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a house fire in central Lubbock that left two people seriously injured.

Crews responded to reports of a structure fire near 24th and Ave T. just after 10 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a home with a fire on the second floor.

Three people were found inside the home. Two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the third refused to be transported to the hospital by EMS.

LFR extinguished the fire and saved several pets who were also in the home.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

