Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

5 die, including 3 children, in South Carolina shooting

The Sumter Police Department is reporting three kids and two adults have died after a shooting...
The Sumter Police Department is reporting three kids and two adults have died after a shooting at a Sumter area home.(Source: Gray News)
By Marcus Flowers and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Sumter Police Department is reporting three kids and two adults have died after a shooting at a Sumter area home.

Chief Russell F. Roark III said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence and appeared to be a domestic-related shooting.

A source close to the investigation told WIS a father was dropping his kids back off at his ex-wife’s house when he saw her new boyfriend there.

That is when the father shot the kids, the boyfriend and himself according to investigators.

Sumter School District Superintendent Dr. William Wright said in a statement that the district “is grieving the loss of three students. Two siblings attended Millwood Elementary School, and another sibling attended Alice Drive Middle School. Our sincere condolences are extended to the family.”

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justine Griswold, 25
Police find missing Lubbock woman
This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in mammals for Texas.
First case of contagious avian flu found in Texas
Officers are on scene after a vehicle crashed into and damaged a traffic pole and drove away...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic signals down after vehicle hits pole, drives away
Responders have the southbound lanes of Milwaukee blocked along with the westbound lanes of...
One injured in west Lubbock crash
McAlester Police Department officer Joseph Barlow dies after a head-on collision.
Police officer dies after funeral procession head-on crash

Latest News

The show, which will offer highwire tricks, soaring trapeze artists and bicycles leaping on...
Ringling Bros. circus is returning — minus the animals
FILE - A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020,...
FDA looking into another COVID-19 booster dose
Lubbock Jersey Mike's Day of Giving on March 29
Lubbock Jersey Mike’s donating all sales for Day of Giving campaign
Power is back for thousands of LP&L customers after an outage overnight in Central Lubbock.
Power outage affects thousands in Central Lubbock
FILE - A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy...
Supreme Court chews on Jack Daniel’s dog toy dispute