Explorer Post Program: Lubbock Police Department looking for aspiring law enforcment officers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is hoping to fill a few more spots in its Explorer Post Program with aspiring law enforcement officers.

Sergeant Steven Bergen says, “It is kind of that first introduction to what it is, not only to be a police officer, but all of the other facets that come with being a cop.”

The Explorer Post gives young people ages 14 to 21 the chance to test out the multiple areas of law enforcement.

“It is bomb squad, SWAT, mounted patrol all of that kind of areas that most of the kids are interested in,” Bergen said.

Sergeant Bergen says the program benefits more than just those who want to wear the badge.

“We’ve got some kids in the program right now that want to become lawyers, or judges, or a different area of law enforcement,” Bergen said.

Explorers get hands-on experience that can lead to them to a future of serving and protecting the Lubbock community.

“It is a good recruiting tool for us as well, and that happens quite frequently. They start as Explorers and they end up becoming police officers at our department,” Bergen said.

The Explorer Post program typically starts in September but the Police Department has some spots left open for the remainder of the school year. Sergeant Burgen says those interested are welcome to come to a meeting, before committing to the program.

“No big pressure to sign up right away but once they do decide yes I want to be in the program they do have to go through a little bit of a background check,” Bergen said.

LPD will hold an Explorer Post meeting on March 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1901 MLK Jr. Blvd.

For more information on the Explorer Post Program or future meeting times, contact Corporal Blanco at (806) 500-6158 or ABlanco@MyLubbock.us.

