Extra Innings scores, Tuesday, March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your Extra Innings scores and highlights for Tuesday, March 21:
Softball
Abilene 14 Coronado 4
Borden County 9 Hawley 8
Floydada 15 Sundown 10
Levelland 14 Sweetwater 3
Crosbyton 20 Kress 12
Snyder 2 Big Spring 1
Fort Stockton 6 Seminole 3
Estacado 6 Lake View 3
Shallowater 16 Roosevelt 4
Slaton 8 Childress 7
Hermleigh 16 Roby 0
Idalou 18 Abernathy 0
New Deal 3 Sudan 2
Canadian 18 Tulia 9
Petersburg 25 Jayton 4
Lubbock Christian 15 Lockney 5
Abilene Wylie 13 Lubbock 3
Baseball
Ropes 14 Seagraves 2
Nazareth 10 Claude 2
New Deal 11 Sudan 10
River Road 16 Lockney 0
Estacado 10 Denver City 0
Shallowater 19 Roosevelt 3
New Home 13 Tahoka 2
Levelland 23 Tulia 3
Crosbyton 15 Jayton 1
