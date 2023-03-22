Extra Innings scores, Tuesday, March 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your Extra Innings scores and highlights for Tuesday, March 21:

Softball

Abilene 14 Coronado 4

Borden County 9 Hawley 8

Floydada 15 Sundown 10

Levelland 14 Sweetwater 3

Crosbyton 20 Kress 12

Snyder 2 Big Spring 1

Fort Stockton 6 Seminole 3

Estacado 6 Lake View 3

Shallowater 16 Roosevelt 4

Slaton 8 Childress 7

Hermleigh 16 Roby 0

Idalou 18 Abernathy 0

New Deal 3 Sudan 2

Canadian 18 Tulia 9

Petersburg 25 Jayton 4

Lubbock Christian 15 Lockney 5

Abilene Wylie 13 Lubbock 3

Baseball

Ropes 14 Seagraves 2

Nazareth 10 Claude 2

New Deal 11 Sudan 10

River Road 16 Lockney 0

Estacado 10 Denver City 0

Shallowater 19 Roosevelt 3

New Home 13 Tahoka 2

Levelland 23 Tulia 3

Crosbyton 15 Jayton 1

