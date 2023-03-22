Local Listings
Fire Weather Continues This Evening

By Collin Mertz
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Critical fire danger continues this evening, as red flag warnings extend through 7 PM. Overnight, a range of lows from low 40s in the NW to low 60s in the NE. Tomorrow, highs pick up again, though not as warm as today: low 70s in the NW to low 80s in the SE.

7 Day forecast
7 Day forecast(KCBD)

Some chances for showers and storms tomorrow, though most of the chances localized on eastern counties, and severe risk mainly east of our area altogether. Winds kick up again Friday with a front passage that drops highs back to the upper 60s.

