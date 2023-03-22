KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Queen Elizabeth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Queen Elizabeth KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a three-year-old cattle dog mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.

She is full of energy and likes to play tag. She also likes car rides and sticking her head out the window. She can be shy at first but warms up quickly. Queen Elizabeth is up to date on all her shots, is neutered and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

