Lubbock sailor who died at Pearl Harbor returns home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A U.S. sailor who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor is returning home over 80 years after the battle.

EM1c Harvey Christopher Herber died on Battleship Row during the bombing and was marked as missing in action and a possible prison of war.

Herber’s remains were part of hundreds of others who lost their lives and were buried in the “Punch Bowl.” This gravesite was opened in 2015 to begin identifying the remains within.

According to a release, Herber’s great-nephew “has worked tirelessly for many years to make sure that his remains were recovered.”

Herber is being flown into Lubbock around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. He will also be honored with a full military graveside service.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.