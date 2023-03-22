Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock sailor who died at Pearl Harbor returns home

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks...
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (AP FILE PHOTO)(AP)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A U.S. sailor who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor is returning home over 80 years after the battle.

EM1c Harvey Christopher Herber died on Battleship Row during the bombing and was marked as missing in action and a possible prison of war.

Herber’s remains were part of hundreds of others who lost their lives and were buried in the “Punch Bowl.” This gravesite was opened in 2015 to begin identifying the remains within.

According to a release, Herber’s great-nephew “has worked tirelessly for many years to make sure that his remains were recovered.”

Herber is being flown into Lubbock around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. He will also be honored with a full military graveside service.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justine Griswold, 25
Police find missing Lubbock woman
Mark Adams says thank you to Texas Tech, players & fans
Responders have the southbound lanes of Milwaukee blocked along with the westbound lanes of...
One injured in west Lubbock crash
This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in mammals for Texas.
First case of contagious avian flu found in Texas
Officers are on scene after a vehicle crashed into and damaged a traffic pole and drove away...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic signals down after vehicle hits pole, drives away

Latest News

Crews are responding to a house fire in Central Lubbock.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in central Lubbock house fire
Lubbock Jersey Mike's Day of Giving on March 29
Lubbock Jersey Mike’s donating all sales for Day of Giving campaign
Power is back for thousands of LP&L customers after an outage overnight in Central Lubbock.
Power outage affects thousands in Central Lubbock
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Power outage affects thousands in Central Lubbock