Lubbock Jersey Mike’s donating all sales for Day of Giving campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Jersey Mike’s Subs is hosting its annual Day of Giving. Every dollar made will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network for UMC Health Systems.

The donation campaign begins when the restaurant doors opens on March 29. Jersey Mike’s is located at 6319 82nd St.

The Day of Giving is part of a national Jersey Mike’s Subs campaign: Month of Giving. Jersey Mike’s restaurants nationwide will be participating in their own Day of Giving and donating all their sales to local charities and programs.

During the 2022 Month of Giving, Jersey Mike’s raised about $20 million, according to a release. Since the program began in 2011, the company has raised more than $67 million.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.