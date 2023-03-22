Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Man ‘possessed by demons’ accused of killing family pets

Jason Sperry, 20, is accused of killing three pets at his apartment in Arizona.
Jason Sperry, 20, is accused of killing three pets at his apartment in Arizona.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man is accused of killing three family pets while threatening his mother with a knife.

KPHO reports that 20-year-old Jason Sperry was taken into custody on Monday after a woman called police saying she had just returned home and her son had threatened to kill her.

Authorities said the woman told them that her son had killed all of their pets in the apartment and that he would kill her too “if she did not repent.”

Sperry reportedly then chased her out of the apartment with a knife.

When police arrived, they arrested the 20-year-old. Officers said they found a dog, a cat and a bearded dragon lizard all dead at the scene.

According to court documents, Sperry told police that he was “possessed by demons” and voices in his head said he “needed to free the animals.” He also reportedly said he killed the pets because they reminded him of his family members.

Court documents stated that police noticed that faces had also been cut out of family photos. They took several knives from Sperry and removed other knives from the apartment.

Sperry was booked on charges including animal cruelty and aggravated assault, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justine Griswold, 25
Police find missing Lubbock woman
Mark Adams says thank you to Texas Tech, players & fans
Responders have the southbound lanes of Milwaukee blocked along with the westbound lanes of...
One injured in west Lubbock crash
This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in mammals for Texas.
First case of contagious avian flu found in Texas
Officers are on scene after a vehicle crashed into and damaged a traffic pole and drove away...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic signals down after vehicle hits pole, drives away

Latest News

The proposed law would give the U.S. more powers against foreign software deemed a national...
TikTok sends influencers to Washington as its troubles grow
Power is back for thousands of LP&L customers after an outage overnight in Central Lubbock.
Power outage affects thousands in Central Lubbock
Central Lubbock power outage
Central Lubbock power outage
Crews are responding to a house fire in Central Lubbock.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in central Lubbock house fire
1 dead in central Lubbock house fire
1 dead in central Lubbock house fire