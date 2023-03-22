Mark Adams says thank you to Texas Tech, players & fans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On March 8 Mark Adams announced he was stepping down as Head Coach of the men’s basketball team. Tonight, the former Red Raider released the following statement thanking everyone for helping his dream come true of working at Texas Tech for nine seasons:

I want to thank so many people who have made my work here in Lubbock a dream come true. Working with Texas Tech Basketball for 9 years, including these last two as Head Coach, I’ve been blessed to be associated with so many people I truly appreciate.

First, thank you to my staff and players, and their families for believing in what we were trying to accomplish.

Thank you to all the students and fans who always supported us and made the United Supermarkets Arena the best environment in college basketball. I treasure all of you and I appreciate the messages you have sent my way.

I’m a proud graduate and the father of proud graduates and will always be a Red Raider through and through.

I love coaching. It’s been my life’s mission. I love basketball. I love Lubbock and Texas Tech has truly been my dream job. Let’s focus on the future and give thanks for what we’ve been given.

RR4lifeMark Adams

