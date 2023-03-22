One injured in west Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of 19th and Milwaukee that left one person with moderate injuries.

LPD received the call for a collision with injuries at 9:51 p.m. According to their call sheet, three vehicles were involved with one vehicle fleeing the scene.

Responders have the southbound lanes of Milwaukee blocked along with the westbound lanes of 19th Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as responders clear the scene.

