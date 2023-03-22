Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.(ManuelVelasco via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - A girl’s ex-boyfriend is dead after police say her father shot and killed him.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic battery call at an apartment complex last week.

Authorities said a suspect physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

The department said the man in question left the apartment before officers arrived, but the girl’s father had also been contacted and responded to the scene.

According to police, the suspect returned to the apartment, and the girl’s father, who was armed with a handgun, shot him in the chest.

The ex-boyfriend then left the apartment and officers found him next to his car. Police said the officers started CPR until medical personnel arrived, but they pronounced him deceased.

Gainesville police said the situation remains under investigation and did not immediately release the names of those involved.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justine Griswold, 25
Police find missing Lubbock woman
Mark Adams says thank you to Texas Tech, players & fans
Responders have the southbound lanes of Milwaukee blocked along with the westbound lanes of...
One injured in west Lubbock crash
This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in mammals for Texas.
First case of contagious avian flu found in Texas
Officers are on scene after a vehicle crashed into and damaged a traffic pole and drove away...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic signals down after vehicle hits pole, drives away

Latest News

Power is back for thousands of LP&L customers after an outage overnight in Central Lubbock.
Power outage affects thousands in Central Lubbock
Central Lubbock power outage
Central Lubbock power outage
Crews are responding to a house fire in Central Lubbock.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in central Lubbock house fire
1 dead in central Lubbock house fire
1 dead in central Lubbock house fire
FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.
Court orders Trump lawyer to provide documents in Mar-a-Lago case