Power outage affects thousands in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Power is back for thousands of LP&L customers after an outage overnight in Central Lubbock.

The outage happened just after 12:30 a.m. affecting the Texas Tech campus and Tech Terrace neighborhood. Firefighters reportedly had to rescue several students trapped in elevators at the dorms.

LP&L reports more than 12,000 customers were affected. The cause of the outage is unknown.

As of 6:51 a.m., there are no outages. Check the outage map here https://electricoutage.ci.lubbock.tx.us/gridvu/

