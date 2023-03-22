South Plains’ warmest day of the year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The viewing area today will experience its warmest day of the year. So far. It will be followed by another warm day, then a cold front and much cooler weather to end the week.

Considerable high cloudiness will stream overhead today. At times, mainly late morning through early afternoon, the cloud cover will be thin enough for blue sky to show through. The afternoon will be windy, with gusts near 40 mph possible.

A FIRE WEATHER WARNING is in effect for much of the viewing area, including Lubbock, from 1 to 7 PM. It’s a NO BURN DAY. There may be some patchy blowing dust.

Most of the area will see highs about 15 degrees above average for late March. (KCBD First Alert)

Most of the area will see highs in the 80s. The exception is the northwestern viewing area where temperatures will peak in the upper 70s.

Winds will remain gusty through the evening before diminishing overnight under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will range from near 40 degrees northwest to near 60 degrees southeast.

A Pacific cold front is anticipated late tomorrow. These fronts, originating over the Pacific Ocean (hence the moniker “Pacific”), typically bring little to no precipitation to our area. They do, however, typically bring strong winds.

Expect a windy and partly cloudy Thursday. Patchy blowing dust again will be possible. It won’t be as warm, but temperatures still will peak for most in the 70s with low 80s in the southeastern viewing area.

Thursday, and Friday too, also are NO BURN DAYS.

There is a slim thunderstorms may develop over the far eastern viewing area Thursday evening. (KCBD First Alert)

There is a slight chance a few thunderstorms may develop over the far eastern viewing area Thursday evening. They are likely to quickly move eastward, minimizing the severe weather threat.

Much cooler weather will follow Friday through the weekend. Lows will drop into the upper 30s, slightly below average. Highs will drop into the upper 60s, slightly below average.

LUBBOCK CLIMATOLOGY

Lubbock’s temperatures yesterday ranged from a low of 43° to a high of 76°. The low this morning was 54° at the Lubbock Airport.

For today, March 22, Lubbock’s average low is 40° and the average high 70°. The record low is 18° (set in 1914 and tied on this date in 1952) and the record high is 90° in 2018.

Lubbock’s precipitation total for the month is a trace. That is 0.71″ below the month-to-date average. The total for the year is 0.75″, which is 1.26 below the year-to-date average.

Lubbock’s snowfall total for the season to date is 7.2″. That is 0.4″ above the average to date.

Sunrise today is at 7:48 AM CDT, sunset at 8:00 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:47 AM CDT.

