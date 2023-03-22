Wednesday morning top stories: Power outage affects thousands in Central Lubbock
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Power outage affects thousands in Central Lubbock
- An outage knocked out power to more than 12,000 customers in Central Lubbock and the Texas Tech campus early this morning
- Power has since been restored and there is no word on what caused the outage
Adams expresses thanks in statement
- Former Texas Tech basketball coach Mark Adams issued a statement last night thanking players, fans and the community
- He said coaching at Texas Tech was a dream come true
Grand jury to reconvene for Trump investigation
- A New York grand jury could wrap up its investigation into former President Trump when it reconvenes today
- He could face a felony charge over hush money payments to an adult film star who says they had an affair
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates again today
- The quarter point hike would be the ninth rate increase in the last year
- The decision comes amid ongoing inflation and concerns about the banking industry
