Wednesday morning top stories: Power outage affects thousands in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Power outage affects thousands in Central Lubbock

An outage knocked out power to more than 12,000 customers in Central Lubbock and the Texas Tech campus early this morning

Power has since been restored and there is no word on what caused the outage

Read more here: Power outage affects thousands in Central Lubbock

Adams expresses thanks in statement

Former Texas Tech basketball coach Mark Adams issued a statement last night thanking players, fans and the community

He said coaching at Texas Tech was a dream come true

Read his full statement here: Mark Adams says thank you to Texas Tech, players & fans

Grand jury to reconvene for Trump investigation

A New York grand jury could wrap up its investigation into former President Trump when it reconvenes today

He could face a felony charge over hush money payments to an adult film star who says they had an affair

Details here: Trump waits out grand jury as New York braces for protests

Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates again today

The quarter point hike would be the ninth rate increase in the last year

The decision comes amid ongoing inflation and concerns about the banking industry

Read more here: Fed facing a blurrier outlook as it meets to weigh rate hike

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.