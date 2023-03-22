Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Wednesday morning top stories: Power outage affects thousands in Central Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Power outage affects thousands in Central Lubbock

  • An outage knocked out power to more than 12,000 customers in Central Lubbock and the Texas Tech campus early this morning
  • Power has since been restored and there is no word on what caused the outage
  • Read more here: Power outage affects thousands in Central Lubbock

Adams expresses thanks in statement

Grand jury to reconvene for Trump investigation

Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates again today

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justine Griswold, 25
Police find missing Lubbock woman
This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in mammals for Texas.
First case of contagious avian flu found in Texas
Officers are on scene after a vehicle crashed into and damaged a traffic pole and drove away...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic signals down after vehicle hits pole, drives away
Responders have the southbound lanes of Milwaukee blocked along with the westbound lanes of...
One injured in west Lubbock crash
McAlester Police Department officer Joseph Barlow dies after a head-on collision.
Police officer dies after funeral procession head-on crash

Latest News

Power is back for thousands of LP&L customers after an outage overnight in Central Lubbock.
Power outage affects thousands in Central Lubbock
Jasper O'Briant's father and oldest brother got matching tattoos of his scar, honoring his bone...
Family honors New Mexico teen’s battle with cancer through matching scar tattoos
Family honors teen with scar tattoos
Family honors teen with scar tattoos
On Tuesday, Lubbock County commissioners voted again to table a proposed game room ordinance to...
KCBD Investigates: Debate over game room regulations continue as Lubbock County attorneys work to write new ordinance