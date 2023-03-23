Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Cat saved after getting stuck on overpass ledge

A cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge in San Antonio. (Source: Facebook/San Antonio Animal Care Services)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN) - A cat-astrophe was averted in San Antonio when a cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge last week.

A passerby reported the cat was trapped.

Two animal control workers came, won his trust and picked him up.

The cat has been named “Stunt Devil Bridges.”

He was checked out and found to be in good health except for an apparent respiratory infection.

He’s now available for adoption at the City of San Antonio’s Animal Care Services Shelter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to a house fire in Central Lubbock.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in central Lubbock house fire
Mark Adams says thank you to Texas Tech, players & fans
Power is back for thousands of LP&L customers after an outage overnight in Central Lubbock.
Power outage affects thousands in Central Lubbock
Evie Williams brain surgery
Lubbock family asking for early brain screenings after 11-year-old daughter suffered aneurysm
Responders have the southbound lanes of Milwaukee blocked along with the westbound lanes of...
One injured in west Lubbock crash

Latest News

A cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge in San Antonio.
STILLS: Cat saved from overpass in Texas
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS...
US denies Chinese claim it drove away American destroyer
Video shows a massive marina fire that destroyed 30 boats in Seattle.
Dozens of boats destroyed in suspected arson at Washington marina
Video shows a massive marina fire that destroyed 30 boats in Seattle.
Arson suspect arrested, 30 boats destroyed