Empowering Hispanic-owned businesses boosting Lubbock economy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hispanic community leaders gathered together on Thursday to discuss Hispanic culture’s impact on the Lubbock economy.

The event was hosted by Bienvenido West Texas, a bipartisan group that aims to empower Hispanic business owners to continue economic growth in our community.

Victor Florez, chairman at Bienvenido West Texas says, “We have had the most aggressive Hispanic business ownership in the last three years than ever before.”

That rate of ownership is growing across the South Plains. Flores says having strong Hispanic leadership is a top initiative moving forward.

“We are going to continue to embrace that and we will continue to advocate for those that want to open a business. This is the place to do it,” Flores said.

With Lubbock County’s population being approximately 40% Hispanic, Mayor Tray Payne says the impact Hispanic-owned businesses have on Lubbock’s economy is immeasurable.

“They are such a strong part of our growth and our business. I believe too that every one in seven businesses are going to be Hispanic-owned businesses and we will continue to see that trend grow,” Payne said.

Flores says in order for that trend to grow, Lubbock Hispanic leaders are looking to connect with young minorities.

“We want to empower them, we want to come alongside them, we want to bring the business partners that we have so we can embrace young visionaries like they are so they can achieve their vision,” Flores said.

Mayor Payne says that vision has helped make Texas what it is today.

“The white and Hispanic population has been tied at the hip since the forming of the state of Texas and that is really something that we should be proud of on the South Plains,” Payne said.

