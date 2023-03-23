Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply

Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after allegedly relieving himself in a city water supply.(Ascension Parish Government)
By Rian Chatman and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana government employee has been terminated and arrested after allegedly relieving himself in the water supply at a Donaldsonville water plant.

WAFB reports Michael Mastin, 57, of Baton Rouge, is charged with two counts of contaminating water supplies, and two counts of criminal damage to a critical infrastructure after he urinated inside of the water supply.

Officials say they were first informed of the incident on Wednesday and after a further investigation, it was determined that the information was credible.

GRAPHIC: The images in the video below may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Mastin was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and was booked into the parish jail.

“At no time was the public in danger. All water samples taken to date are in good standing and meet all safe water drinking requirements,” said Ascension Parish President Clint Coinment.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to a house fire in Central Lubbock.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in central Lubbock house fire
Mark Adams says thank you to Texas Tech, players & fans
FILE - An Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl in Texas has been canceled after she was found...
Missing Texas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Evie Williams brain surgery
Lubbock family asking for early brain screenings after 11-year-old daughter suffered aneurysm
A Wednesday evening crash just west of Idalou has left one Lubbock woman dead.
75-year-old woman dies in crash near Idalou

Latest News

Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
TikTok CEO grilled by skeptical lawmakers on safety, content
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer asks about missing GoPro video
TxDOT construction along 19th Street
TxDOT construction along 19th Street
Texas Tech mobile tour
TTU Mobile Tour recruiting next generation of Red Raiders