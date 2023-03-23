Home runs power TTU softball past ACU

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas. – Arriana Villa and Ellie Bailey both smashed two-run bombs to power Texas Tech past Abilene Christian, 8-0, in its final tune up before Big 12 play Wednesday night at Rocky Johnson field.

After two quiet opening frames, Villa got the Red Raiders on the board with a two-run blast in the bottom of the third.

The offense would continue rolling into the fourth as Peyton Blythe led off the frame with a single to deep center field. After a fielder’s choice where Abilene Christian failed to get a runner out after checking the runner going to second, Carson Armijo loaded the bases with a bunt single. Abbie Orrick then gave Tech a 3-0 lead with a sacrifice fly.

Sage Hoover (13-0) continued to work in the circle, working around a leadoff single in the fifth to hold the Wildcats scoreless.

Tech would again strike for a pair of runs in the bottom half of the frame, this time thanks to a two-run rocket from Bailey.

After Hoover again worked around one single in the sixth, Tech ended the game in six after plating a trio of runs in the bottom half of the inning. Orrick and Demi Elder ignited the offense with back-to-back one-out singles.

Riley Love knocked in the first run after hitting a RBI single in her first plate appearance since New Mexico back on February 18. Kailey Wyckoff kept the rally going with a double to right center that plated Elder. Villa again followed directly behind and put the ball in play to score Love and end the game in five.

Hoover earned her team-leading 13th win of the season and kept her record perfect after scattering five hits and tallying four strikeouts. The righty recorded her third shutout of the season, which also leads the team.

Next Up

The Red Raiders will open Big 12 play in a three-game series at Texas. First pitch for game one is set for Friday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.