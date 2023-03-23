Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Maxwell

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Maxwell KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old Pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

Staff says he is outgoing and likes to go on walks. He also likes Milk Bones and cheese burgers. He would do great in a one dog home so he can get all of the love. Maxwell is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Queen Elizabeth.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to a house fire in Central Lubbock.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in central Lubbock house fire
Mark Adams says thank you to Texas Tech, players & fans
Power is back for thousands of LP&L customers after an outage overnight in Central Lubbock.
Power outage affects thousands in Central Lubbock
Evie Williams brain surgery
Lubbock family asking for early brain screenings after 11-year-old daughter suffered aneurysm
Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Meet Maxwell! He is a two-year-old Pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Maxwell
Meet Queen Elizabet! She is a three-year-old cattle dog mix who’s been at the shelter for about...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Queen Elizabeth
Meet Queen Elizabet! She is a three-year-old cattle dog mix who’s been at the shelter for about...
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Queen Elizabeth
Meet Cocoa! She is a one-year-old Pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cocoa