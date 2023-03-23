KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Maxwell

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Maxwell KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old Pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

Staff says he is outgoing and likes to go on walks. He also likes Milk Bones and cheese burgers. He would do great in a one dog home so he can get all of the love. Maxwell is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

