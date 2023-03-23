Odessa family seeking justice for son after fentanyl overdose

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -As fentanyl related deaths continue to grow in Texas, so do the list of victims.

Now, an Odessa family is being the voice for their 17-year-old son who died after taking pills that were laced with fentanyl.

Jackson Warnick is a recent case of teens overdosing on fentanyl, and while his parents mourn the loss of their son, they want to make sure that no other family experience this.

“It just breaks my heart. Because I’ll never see my kid again. And he was my baby. And I don’t know if the pain ever goes away, you just have to learn to deal with it,” said Jackson’s father, Joe Warnick.

To Joe, it was a normal Saturday. His son Jackson, who struggled with insomnia, at times would sleep all day and work at night.

However, Joe noticed that he wasn’t up and getting ready for work that day.

When he entered Jackson’s room, Joe says he immediately knew something was wrong.

His cousin, who was a nurse for years, happened to be visiting him at the time, but it was too late by then.

“He started trying CPR on him and all that. Like the chest compressions, every time he would do a chest compression, this foam and stuff was coming out of Jackson’s mouth. And Mark’s, finally, the one that told me, you know Joey, it’s too late. It’s too late.” said Joe.

Unfortunately, Jackson’s life was cut short, and now after his death, his parents wake up everyday with one goal in mind.

“We promised Jackson that we were going to be his voice. If we save one family, then we’ve done something, but we hope to accomplish more than that,” said Jackson’s mother, Donna Johnson.

Medics found M30 pills that were laced with fentanyl.

The results from Jackson’s autopsy aren’t complete, but they believe those pills were also laced with oxycontin and cocaine.

“We have kids dying every day from fentanyl. Something has to be done,” said Warnick.

Joe said one solution to prevent these drugs from entering Texas is by securing the border.

However, he also mentioned that having security precautions in schools could prevent drugs from getting into teens hands.

“Even at a school level, you’ve been to the airport. I’ve been to the airport, you see it on tv they’re sniffing luggage, and they sniff you with dogs. Why can’t they have dogs at the high schools,” said Joe.

They’ve spoke with the Odessa city council and state representative Brooks Landgraf, about what can be done to prevent these drugs from entering the Permian Basin.

They also mentioned that they’ll make sure that Jackson gets justice.

“I don’t care how I have to do it, or where I have to go, I’ll be there. I made that promise to my baby.” said Donna.

Jackson’s parents plan to continue to share his story and also want to work with other families that have gone through similar situations.

