Parents welcome newborn daughter after tragically losing 2 children in crash

Poppie Carolyn Kirchgessner came into the world weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.
Poppie Carolyn Kirchgessner came into the world weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A family in Kentucky has some happy news to share following the tragic loss of their two children.

WAVE reports that parents Lauren and Matt Kirchgessner welcomed their newborn daughter on Thursday. Poppie Carolyn Kirchgessner came into the world weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.

In December 2020, the Kirchgessners were on vacation in Florida with their two children, 6-year-old Addie and 4-year-old Baylor.

The family said they were playing a round of mini golf at a fun park when a truck driver veered off the road due to a seizure, crashed through a fence and struck their kids.

Addie and Baylor were killed in the crash. The Kirchgessners filed a lawsuit in the case.

Turning their heartache into hope for others, the couple started a nonprofit named in honor of their children called the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation.

The nonprofit helps give books to children.

Now, the Kirchgessners have welcomed a new form of hope into their lives.

Poppie is named after Lauren Kirchgessner’s grandfather, who passed away at Thanksgiving. Her middle name, Carolyn, was also Addie’s middle name.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

