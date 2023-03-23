Local Listings
Thunderstorms to the East Tonight, A Windy Cooldown Tomorrow

By Collin Mertz
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and thunderstorms possible for eastern part of the area tonight, with stronger storms in the southeast counties. The digging trough kicking up storms also brings with it a back-end cold front, dropping temperatures. The temperature drop leaves lows tonight mid to upper 30s and low 40s, and highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

Thunderstorm Chances Tonight
Thunderstorm Chances Tonight(KCBD)

The front also brings windy conditions, especially in our southern counties. Fire weather watch for tomorrow begins at 1 PM and continues through 9 PM.

Fire Weather Tomorrow
Fire Weather Tomorrow(KCBD)

