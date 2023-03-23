Thunderstorms to the East Tonight, A Windy Cooldown Tomorrow
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and thunderstorms possible for eastern part of the area tonight, with stronger storms in the southeast counties. The digging trough kicking up storms also brings with it a back-end cold front, dropping temperatures. The temperature drop leaves lows tonight mid to upper 30s and low 40s, and highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.
The front also brings windy conditions, especially in our southern counties. Fire weather watch for tomorrow begins at 1 PM and continues through 9 PM.
