Thursday morning top stories: 19th Street changes expected today

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

19th Street changes today

Deadly Central Lubbock fire investigation

Trump grand jury to reconvene

  • The grandy jury considering a possible indictment against former President Trump will meet today after taking Wednesday off
  • Trump could face a felony charge in connection to the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels
  • Read more here: House GOP demands info from former prosecutors in Trump case

