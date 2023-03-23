Thursday morning top stories: 19th Street changes expected today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

19th Street changes today

TxDOT will begin switching westbound traffic on 19th Street to the newly paved outside lane between University and Memphis

Drivers can expect delays and are encouraged to find an alternate route

Details here: TxDOT urges drivers to stay alert while crews switch to newly paved lanes on 19th Street

Deadly Central Lubbock fire investigation

One person died and another was seriously injured in a house fire yesterday morning near 24th and Ave. T

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire

Read more here: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in central Lubbock house fire

Trump grand jury to reconvene

The grandy jury considering a possible indictment against former President Trump will meet today after taking Wednesday off

Trump could face a felony charge in connection to the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels

Read more here: House GOP demands info from former prosecutors in Trump case

