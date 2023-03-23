Local Listings
TTU Mobile Tour recruiting next generation of Red Raiders

By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Across Texas and back again.

Texas Tech’s Centennial Mobile Tour has been traveling across the state stopping at a slew of high schools to recruit the next generation of Red Raiders.

The tour was back in Lubbock Wednesday.

TTU President Lawrence Schovanec spoke to the students at Lubbock-Cooper High School about the opportunities right here at home.

“They’ll be exposed to a great diversity of students, experiences, and ideas,” Schovanec said.

The university’s mobile tour has been as far as Houston spreading the word about what the university has to offer.

“When they go onto that campus, it’s a world unto itself,” Schovanec said. “They will get a world class education in their backyard.”

Those opportunities extend much farther than the state line. Schovanec says he wants students to know Texas Tech is just the beginning for every Red Raider.

“You can see the world from Lubbock,” Schovanec said. “Texas Tech is a jumping-off place for those students to have so many international experiences.”

Principal at Lubbock Cooper High School, Landon Winton, spent months getting his seniors ready for the next step, previewing all the options that are open to them.

“Texas Tech, I think, has 150 degree plans, so whatever your interest is, Tech has the ability to scratch that interest,” Winton said.

Many of his students will learn that firsthand next year as a large group of Pirates have already decided to don the scarlet and black.

“We already have over 100 students committed to Tech next year that are seniors this year,” Winton said. “That’s a little over a fourth of our students are going to end up going to Tech post-graduation.

Schovanec says those students will have big shoes to fill and a reputation to carry on.

“When you come to Tech, one of the greatest resources they will have is the reputation of those who have preceded them,” Schovanec said. “Red Raiders are known for being doers.”

Which is why this year’s mobile tour is different from the ones before.

It’s a culmination of the road traveled and the sights yet to be seen.

“The centennial is a chance to celebrate 100 years of that legacy,” Schovanec said. “At the same time, to cast a vision for the future.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

