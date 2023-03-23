Local Listings
TxDOT urges drivers to stay alert while crews switch to newly paved lanes on 19th Street

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers can expect to see some changes today on 19th Street between University and Memphis.

Westbound traffic, between Memphis and University, will be shifted into the newly paved lanes. Eastbound traffic will stay the same.

The traffic switch will allow crews to remove existing pavement and make repairs.

That repair work begins Sunday, with most of it taking place overnight.

