Amarillo police needs help finding child who was possibly abducted

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police is still asking for help on finding a child who has been possibly abducted in east Amarillo.

According to officials, at around 6:50 p.m., in the area of SE 13 and Roberts, witnesses saw an older man get out of a van and approach a child walking along the sidewalk in the area of Roberts.

He grabbed the child and put her in the van and left driving southbound on Roberts. He turned westbound on 15th or 16th.

The child is described as a light skinned girl, appeared to be around 5 years old. She has long blond hair and was wearing a pink dress with black shorts showing underneath.

The man is described as an older, tall dark skinned man, with a gray beard and black hat. He was wearing all black jeans and a hoodie and Nike tennis shoes, with the Nike symbol being white.

The van is described as a white long in length, short in height van, with black side windows and some kind of papers or paper design on the sides.

APD is asking that if anyone has outdoor cameras or doorbells to check to see if you might have caught the van or child on your video last night.

If anyone has any information or footage of the possible child abduction, call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.

