Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Antisemitic incidents at the highest level since the ‘70s, report says

Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s, according to...
Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s, according to a report.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report found there were nearly 3,700 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. last year.

That’s the most since the Anti-Defamation League began recording them in 1979.

According to the ADL’s report, incidents include assault, vandalism and harassment.

In 2022, there was also a 69% increase in attacks against visibly identifiable Orthodox Jews.

According to FBI hate crime figures, American Jews are disproportionately affected by hate crimes, compared to other religious groups.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wednesday evening crash just west of Idalou has left one Lubbock woman dead.
75-year-old woman dies in crash near Idalou
FILE - An Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl in Texas has been canceled after she was found...
Missing Texas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Crews are responding to a house fire in Central Lubbock.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in central Lubbock house fire
Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday, accused of killing his daughter.
Man accused of killing 2-year-old daughter during police chase in Texas
Officials said a day care worker in Georgia was charged with child abuse.
‘Like a horror movie’: Video of abuse at day care leaves parents shocked

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker
Gwyneth Paltrow faces claims that a ski accident she was in caused a man lasting damage.
Missing GoPro video targeted in Gwyneth Paltrow trial
President Joe Biden will address Canadian Parliament and meet with the PM.
Biden visits Canada
The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial