Cooler, windy today, still under a Fire Weather Warning

By Shania Jackson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Still looking at windy conditions today. We will be under a Fire Weather Warning from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fire weather
Fire weather(KCBD)

Winds will be light this morning, coming from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph. West winds will increase this afternoon to 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s today, with sunny skies.

Tonight’s temperatures will be in the upper 30s with mostly clear skies. It will be breezy with west winds around 15 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph.

Tomorrow will be windy and sunny, with a Fire Weather Watch in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with west winds around 20 to 30 mph, and gusts up to 45 mph.

Fire Weather
Fire Weather(KCBD)

Saturday evening, winds will come from the west around 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph from the northwest after midnight. We are expecting mostly clear skies with overnight temperatures in the lower 30s.

Sunday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s. North winds winds will be light around 5 to 10 mph in the morning, increasing to 10 to 15 mph from the west, in the afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

