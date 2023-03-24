Former Lubbock councilman Randy Christian describes cancer gene as ‘almost a family curse’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - March is Colorectal Awareness Month and Wednesday March 22, was Lynch Syndrome Awareness Day.

Lynch syndrome is the most common type of hereditary cancer. So common, that one in every 300 people can be identified as a carrier for an alteration in a gene associated with it.

This results in an increased risk of developing multiple types of cancers during their lifetime.

Randy Christian is a former city council member who is also a carrier of the Lynch syndrome gene.

“It’s almost a family curse. Our two sons have tested positive for Lynch syndrome, I’m in my third cancer battle of my lifetime.” Randy said.

Randy has gone through many different treatments for his multiple types of cancer, including what he calls a breakthrough treatment, immunotherapy, which amps up your immune system to attack the cancer cells; but, they have all come with side effects.

“Serious issues for my mobility of all things, so what can we do to prevent those side effects that are just awful,” Randy said.

This week, Randy and his family went to Austin to speak to Texas legislators about the importance of awareness of colorectal cancer and Lynch syndrome.

“It was important that we continue that legacy of making sure we have that legacy of the resolution being read at the capitol.”

While raising awareness, they spoke about options for a treatment of these types of grueling cancers without debilitating side effects, treatments like medical marijuana to ease the pain.

“As a culture and society to get past this stigma of saying marijuana and start saying medical marijuana because there are some great opportunities to really help people who are hurting bad.”

As a Lynch syndrome survivor in his third cancer battle, Randy encourages everyone to get tested if you have any history of cancer in your family. If you are currently dealing with colorectal cancer or Lynch syndrome, he says it does not have to define your life.

“You don’t sit down, you stand up and you do something.”

Randy has dedicated his life to raising awareness of Lynch syndrome and has stayed positive through his many battles. If you would like to get involved there will be a 5K run benefiting the Colorectal Cancer Alliance on Saturday, March 25.

Saturday (KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.