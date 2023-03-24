Friday morning top stories: Lady Raiders in Arkansas for Super 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lady Raiders visit Arkansas for Super 16

The Lady Raiders are in Fayetteville for the Super 16 round of the WNIT

Texas Tech will take on Arkansas at 7 o’clock tonight

KCBD’s Berkley Adams is in Arkansas to bring you complete coverage of tonight’s game

Trump to hold first rally in Waco

Former President Trump will hold his first 2024 campaign rally tomorrow at the Waco Regional Airport

The city expects about 15,000 people to attend

Read more here: Former President Donald Trump’s first 2024 campaign rally will be in Waco

TikTok CEO testifies

The CEO of TikTok defended the popular app and its security protocols during a hearing in Washington D.C.

Lawmakers say China’s government could access user data, making the app a threat to national security

WATCH: TikTok CEO grilled by skeptical lawmakers on safety, content

American killed in drone strike

A drone strike on a housing facility killed a U.S. and injured five American troops in Syria

The Pentagon says the U.S. responded with air-strikes on facilities by Iranian backed militants in Syria

Read more here: US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker

