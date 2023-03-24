Local Listings
Friday morning top stories: Lady Raiders in Arkansas for Super 16

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lady Raiders visit Arkansas for Super 16

  • The Lady Raiders are in Fayetteville for the Super 16 round of the WNIT
  • Texas Tech will take on Arkansas at 7 o’clock tonight
  • KCBD’s Berkley Adams is in Arkansas to bring you complete coverage of tonight’s game

Trump to hold first rally in Waco

TikTok CEO testifies

American killed in drone strike

A drone strike on a housing facility killed a U.S. and injured five American troops in Syria

The Pentagon says the U.S. responded with air-strikes on facilities by Iranian backed militants in Syria

Read more here: US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker

