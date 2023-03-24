Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bart

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bart KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

He likes to play with other dogs small and large. He does like to talk if you don’t give him enough attention and can be goofy at times. Bart is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Maxwell.

Meet Bart KCBD's Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old shepherd mix...
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Bart
