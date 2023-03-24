Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Mother dies, 7-year-old son missing at California beach

Crews are searching the waters for a missing child. (KION, LUCIANA URBANO VARGAS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday suspended the search for a 7-year-old boy whose mother was found dead in the water off Monterey County.

The search at unincorporated Moss Landing, about a 2 1/2-hour drive south from San Francisco, began at around 8 p.m. Wednesday after a passerby found a 3-year-old boy alone on the beach, the Coast Guard said.

The boy said that his mother and brother were missing, authorities said.

The woman was found in the water near the Moss Landing Harbor and pronounced dead at a hospital. Her family identified her as Florencia Ramirez, 27, of Salinas and the missing boy as Edgar Espinoza, KION-TV reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the mother’s death and the boy’s disappearance.

Florencia’s mother told KION-TV that her daughter had called to say she was at the beach with her children and nothing seemed unusual at the time.

The air and sea search by the Coast Guard and other agencies spanned 11 1/2 hours and covered more than 6 square miles (15.5 square kilometers) without finding the boy, the Coast Guard said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to a house fire in Central Lubbock.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in central Lubbock house fire
Mark Adams says thank you to Texas Tech, players & fans
A Wednesday evening crash just west of Idalou has left one Lubbock woman dead.
75-year-old woman dies in crash near Idalou
FILE - An Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl in Texas has been canceled after she was found...
Missing Texas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Evie Williams brain surgery
Lubbock family asking for early brain screenings after 11-year-old daughter suffered aneurysm

Latest News

Military tensions are at a high point as the pace of both North Korean weapons tests and...
North Korea claims ‘radioactive tsunami’ weapon test
Crews are searching the waters for a missing child.
Search for child continues after mother found dead on beach
A police officer punched a woman in the head as he tried to arrest her and she violently...
GRAPHIC: Police officer appears to hit woman in head during arrest
A police officer punched a woman in the head as he tried to arrest her and she violently...
Officer appears to strike woman during arrest