Police seeking public’s help after fire at Hobbs High School

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hobbs police and the city fire marshal are asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for questioning about two fires that were started at Hobbs High School late Tuesday night.

Police released these photos of the suspect Friday morning on Facebook.

Hobbs police and the city fire marshal are trying to find a person to question about two fires...
Hobbs police and the city fire marshal are trying to find a person to question about two fires that were started at Hobbs High School.(Hobbs Police Department)
Anyone who may know who this person is or anything about the incident is urged to call the department’s dispatch desk and ask for Captain Guerrero or Fire Investigator Alarcon.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Lea County Crime Stoppers.

