Still Windy

By Collin Mertz
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Windy conditions persist tonight and continue for the next several days. A red flag warning is in effect for our area until 8 pm, with critical fire danger again tomorrow. Lows tonight range low 30s in the NW and mid 40s in the SE. 42 for the low here in Lubbock.

Fire Danger Today
Fire Danger Today(KCBD)

By tomorrow morning, winds begin to pick back up. Highs tomorrow in the upper 60s and low 70s. We hang on to upper 60s for several days, cooling again Tuesday then surging in temps Wednesday and Thursday with a slight chance of some showers.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

