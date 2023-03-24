‘You’re Beautiful Style Show’ to feature South Plains cancer survivors as models

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Crosby County fashion show on Saturday will honor South Plains cancer survivors and raise money for those still battling.

Boutique owners at Tumbleweed Market in Ralls and Stuffology in Crosbyton wanted a way to show off their merchandise for a good cause, so they created the ‘You’re Beautiful Style Show.’

The models for the show are 30 women from seven towns across the area, all who have survived cancer. Organizer Martha Kirk says that includes a 24-year-old cancer kicker and a 102-year-old who’s beaten the disease twice.

“Every single one of them said I’m not a model, but I’ll do this for other to inspire others who have cancer. And that’s what’s so incredible is they want to do it to share their story, to encourage other women,” Kirk said.

Skylar Blunt, who is speaking at the show, is a senior at Texas Tech, researching the effects of fashion therapy on cancer patients. With that study in mind, Margot Hardin, the owner at Stuffology, says the style show was born.

“It’s been amazing just to watch it happen and to meet the cancer survivors and just get to know them and know their stories. They are amazing people,” Hardin said.

Along with modeling the boutiques’ clothing, each model will have a song playing in the background at the fashion show. The songs were chosen by the models — their anthems as they braved their cancer battles.

Melanie Macon, model and breast cancer survivor from Ralls, chose the song ‘Scars’ by I Am They. She says she’s excited to encourage others that they can be victorious, too.

“You don’t come out of this without scars, you are left with scars. But, it’s because of those scars that you remember what you’ve been through and it makes you stronger,” Macon said.

Tickets are $20 each online or at the door. Each ticket also comes with two bingo cards for a chance to win a prize. Guests can buy additional bingo cards or donate more than the ticket fee for the cause. All of the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

KCBD Newschannel 11′s Kase Wilbanks will emcee the event and support his mom Renee, a cancer survivor and one of the models. Kirk says anyone is welcome at the show.

“Men are going to come watch their wives, their girlfriends, their sisters and their daughters,” she said.

The style show is Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Crosby County Pioneer Memorial Museum. You can donate and purchase tickets on the ‘You’re Beautiful Style Show’ website.

