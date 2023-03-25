Local Listings
1 seriously injured in West Lubbock crash

One person is suffering serious injuries after a crash in west Lubbock.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a crash in West Lubbock.

Lubbock police were called to 19th Street and Kelsey Avenue at 11:34 friday night.

When officers arrived, they found one person with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

