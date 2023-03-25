1 seriously injured in West Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a crash in West Lubbock.

Lubbock police were called to 19th Street and Kelsey Avenue at 11:34 friday night.

When officers arrived, they found one person with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

