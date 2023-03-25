ABC Pro Rodeo back in town

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The ABC Pro Rodeo has officially kicked off. It started on Thursday with the John Wilson Boys & Girls Club. Then, the Levelland Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on Saturday at the Mallet Event Center.

The Cowboys and Gypsies Vendor Show will open every evening at 6 p.m. starting this Thursday and go until Saturday. The nightly rodeo performances will also start Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and go until Saturday.

On Saturday, the vendor show will open at noon and the first rodeo performance starts at 1:30 p.m.

You can find tickets here.

