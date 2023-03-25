Extra Innings Friday, March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your Extra Innings scores and highlights for Friday, March 24:
Softball
Odessa Permian 21 Frenship 5
Levelland 12 Estacado 3
Littlefield 10 Muleshoe 0
Midland Greenwood 3 Seminole 2
Abilene 10 Lubbock Cooper 0
Lubbock High 9 Abilene Cooper 8
Baseball
Coronado 5 Monterey 3
Shamrock 22 Valley 12
Trinity Christian 20 Grace Prep 10
