Extra Innings Friday, March 24

Here's Pete Christy with your Extra Innings scores and highlights for Friday, March 24!
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your Extra Innings scores and highlights for Friday, March 24:

Softball

Odessa Permian 21 Frenship 5

Levelland 12 Estacado 3

Littlefield 10 Muleshoe 0

Midland Greenwood 3 Seminole 2

Abilene 10 Lubbock Cooper 0

Lubbock High 9 Abilene Cooper 8

Baseball

Coronado 5 Monterey 3

Shamrock 22 Valley 12

Trinity Christian 20 Grace Prep 10

