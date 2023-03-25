﻿Lady Raiders Postseason Run Ends

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders battled all night long, but their season came to an end in Fayetteville as Arkansas beat them 71-66 in the WNIT Super 16 Friday night.

The game started horribly for the Lady Raiders as Arkansas scored the first 15 points of the game. Tech went scoreless for the first five and a half minutes of the game.

The Lady Raiders finally scored on a Bailey Maupin jumper with 4:23 left in the first.

Tech battled back to cut the Arkansas lead to six at 18-12 after one quarter.

In the second, back home in Arkansas, Bre Scott hit a three-pointer to give Tech their first lead 24-21.

The game was tied at 28 at the half.

Arkansas went on an 11-0 run to lead 47-42 after three.

Bryn Gerlich hit a huge three at the end of the third and two more in the 4th to pull within 2 56-54 with under six to play.

Tech fell behind 10 in the fourth, but keep fighting all the way till the end.

Scott led the Lady Raiders with 28 points and seven rebounds.

Katie Ferrell added 12 points.

The Lady Raiders making their first postseason appearance in 10 years finishes the season 20-15.

The excitement for Lady Raider basketball is back thanks to Krista Gerlich and this team of Lady Raiders.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by TexasTech.com