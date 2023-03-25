Tech, Arkansas clash Friday in WNIT

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (TEXASTECH.COM) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders hit the road for the first time in the WNIT when they travel to Fayetteville to clash with Arkansas Friday night at Bud Walton Arena.

With a victory, Texas Tech (20-14) can advance to the Quarterfinals of the WNIT for the first time in program history. The Lady Raider’s previous best finish in the WNIT was back in 2011-12 when Tech made the third round.

A win for Tech would also bring the first-ever road win in Fayetteville, and the first road win in postseason play since the 2002-03 season when Tech defeated New Mexico in Albuquerque in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:MATCHUP: Texas Tech Lady Raiders (20-14) at Arkansas (23-12)

DATE: March 24, 2023

TIME: 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Fayetteville, Ark. (Bud Walton Arena)

LAST TIME OUT:

Powered a game-high 21 points from Bailey Maupin, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders downed SMU, 61-49 Monday night at United Supermarkets Arena.

With the near wire-to-wire win, Texas Tech (20-14) advances to the Super 16 of the 2023 WNIT field where old Southwest Conference rival Arkansas awaits on Friday night in Fayetteville. Tip-off from Bud Walton Arena is set for 7 p.m.

Maupin was special once again for the Lady Raiders on Monday night, as the guard scored a game-high 21 points in 28 minutes. Maupin was 7-of-8 from the foul line.

The Gruver product was joined in double figures by Bre’Amber Scott and Bryn Gerlich. Scott scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds while Gerlich added 10 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

After a close back-and-forth start saw SMU (17-13) race out to an early 5-4 lead, Tech used back-to-back triples from Rhyle McKinney and Scott to take a 10-7 lead with 6:18 to play.

Tech’s run extended out to 14-4 on a back-to-back layup from Gerlich and guard Ashley Chevalier as the Lady Raiders led 18-9 before SMU used one final field goal to pull to within 18-11 after 10 minutes of play.

In the second quarter, Tech used a layup from Katie Ferrell and an and-one from Maupin to take a 22-11 lead with 8:57 to play.

SMU used one of its three triples on the night to pull to within 22-14 with 8:38 left in the half, but Tech answered with six of the next eight points to take a 28-16 lead.

After back-to-back buckets from Tech transfer Chantae Embry cut the Lady Raider lead to single digits, Tech used a bucket from Gerlich to take a 31-20 lead into the break.

SMU opened the second half on fire, as the Mustangs scored the first 13 points of the third period to race out to a 33-31 advantage with 6:03 to play in the third.

Needing a spark, Tech turned to Maupin, who scored 17 of her 21 points in the second half, beginning with an and-one that gave Tech the lead back at 34-33 with 5:28 to play.

The and-one sparked a 7-2 run by Maupin that gave her side a 38-35 lead with 2:25 left in the third.

Following a free throw by SMU’s Savannah Wilkinson that brought SMU to within 38-36, Tech closed the third with five of the final seven points to take a 43-38 advantage into the fourth.

Powered by four more points from Maupin, Tech scored the first six points of the fourth to take a 49-38 lead with 7:48 to play,

SMU pulled to within 56-49 with 3:01 to play, but Tech used four more points from Maupin to close out the 61-49 victory.

SCOUTING THE HOGS:

• Arkansas enters Friday’s matchup at 23-12 overall after defeating Louisiana Tech (69-47) and SFA (60-37). The Razorbacks went 7-9 in SEC play and finished eighth in the regular season.

• Arkansas and Tech have played two common oppo­nents, in Kansas State and Oral Roberts. The Razorbacks played K-State back on Nov. 26 in the Paradise Jam in the US Virgin Islands. Arkansas downed the Wildcats 69-53 to win the Paradise Jam. Arkansas defeated Oral Roberts back on Dec. 4, 92-58 in Bud Walton Arena.

• After starting SEC play, 4-1, Arkansas lost eight of its final 11 SEC games including four straight games from Jan. 19-29. All four losses came against NCAA Tourna­ment teams (LSU, SC, Alabama, Ole Miss) with three of the four losses coming by three points including a 76-73 OT loss against the Rebels in OT.

• Arkansas opened WNIT play with a 69-47 victory over Louisiana Tech before downing SFA, 60-37 on Monday. Against La Tech, three Razorbacks scored at least 14 points, led by Chrissy Carr’s 17 points. Samara Spencer added 14 while Erynn Barnum also added 14 points.•In the win over SFA, Spencer led the way scoring 27 points while guard Makayla Daniels added 11 points and 7 rebounds.

• Arkansas receives almost 87 percent of its scoring from its starting five (Barnum, Carr, Daniels, Poffenbarger and Spencer) and 88 percent of its made threes. Barnum has scored a team-best 537 points (15.3) with Spencer just behind her with 509 points (14.5). The third Arkansas player in double figures is Makayla Daniels. Daniels is averaging 12.7 PPG. Kansas State transfer Chrissy Carr is the fourth UofA player to average double figures. Carr has scored 11.7 points and has made a team-best 81 triples.

STORYLINES:

BACK IN THE POSTSEASON

• The Lady Raiders are back in the postseason for the first time since the 2012-13 season when they hosted the First and Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. Tech is in the WNIT field for the first time since the 2011-12 season when they advanced to the Third Round.

WITH A WIN

• With a victory, the Lady Raiders can accomplish two things that have not been done before in program history. Tech has never advanced the the Quarterfinals of the WNIT and the Lady Raiders have never won at Arkansas. Tech could also record its first postseason road win in two decades. In 2002-03 Tech defeated New Mexico at The Pit in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

ANOTHER FORMER SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOE

• After defeating SMU on Monday night in Lubbock, Tech will clash with another former Southwest Conference foe in Arkansas. The Razorbacks were in the old SWC until 1991 when they left to join the Southeastern Conference.

THERE’S ONLY ONE BIG KAT

• Grad student Katie “Big Kat” Ferrell recorded her 800th rebound and 100th block against TCU. Ferrell now has score 600 career points, grabbed 800 rebounds, dished out over 500 assists, blocked 100 shots and stolen the ball over 200 times. The UTA transfer joins former UCONN legend Maya Moore as the only two players since 1999-00 to record at least those totals in their career. After missing the Lady Raiders Big 12 Tournament game against K-ST Ferrell returned against UTEP.

SCOTT PASSES SWOOPES

• Tech guard Bre’Amber Scott has moved into fifth place on the single season free throws made list after eclipsing 150 makes for the season in KC. Scott passed Swoopes’ (135) ninth place mark as well as assitant coach Plenette Pierson (148/131). Scott trails just Swoopes’ 1992-93 mark (211), Carolyn Thompson (185, 183) and Michi Atkins (174). Scott currently has 161 makes from the line.

GOTTA GET TO THE LINE

• The free throw line, especially in Big 12 play has been a great indicator of whether or not the Lady Raiders have won or not. The Lady Raiders are 11-5 this season when attempting more free throws and 14-5 when making more free throws.

WE’LL TAKE THAT

• Texas Tech has forced 472 turnovers over its last 28 contests (16.9/game) including a Krista Gerlich Era record 24 vs. Alabama State. As a team the Lady Raiders have forced 558 turnovers through the seasons first 33 games (16.9). All of last season Tech forced just 396. The Lady Raiders are 15-6 this season when forcing more than 15 turnovers and have forced at least 20 turnovers six times. Tech did not force at least 20 turnovers in a game at all last season.

WE MUST PROTECT THIS HOUSE

• The Lady Raiders are 19-2 this season when holding teams to under 30 points in the paint and 20-2 when holding teams to 32 or less in a game. Oklahoma State scored 48 points in the paint back on Feb. 1. Tech is 0-10 this season when allowing 35+ paint points. The Lady Raiders held SMU to just 18 total points in the paint on Monday night.

