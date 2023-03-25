Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Tech drops heartbreaker to No. 8 Texas

Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Despite enjoying a 2-1 lead with one out in the seventh, Texas Tech dropped a heartbreaker to No. 8 Texas, 3-2, Friday in a tightly contested affair at Red and Charline McCombs Stadium.

The Red Raiders (26-9, 0-1 Big 12) retaliated after No. 8 Texas (28-5-1, 1-0 Big 12) tied the contest in the bottom of the fifth to take a 2-1 lead heading into the seventh. However, four hits for the Longhorns in the bottom of the seventh would allow Texas to walk it off.

Arriana Villa put the Red Raiders on the board first after blasting the first strike she saw over the center-field wall for a solo shot, her seventh long ball of the season.

A pitchers’ duel commenced through the middle three innings as neither side could scratch across a run. Kendall Fritz (7-2) found herself in some danger a one-out walk and back-to-back singles loaded the bases in the second.

Ashton Maloney looked to drop a shallow single over Abbie Orrick’s head for the Longhorns, but Riley Love fired a strike to home plate to keep Texas off the board. Fritz would come up with a clutch strikeout the next batter to end the second.

The Longhorns would even the contest in the bottom of the fifth frame after Leighann Goode knocked a two-out solo home run. However, the Red Raiders wouldn’t stay down long as Peyton Blythe put Tech back up 2-1 with a double in the right-center gap to plate Kailey Wyckoff, who reached on a single.

After a quiet top half of the seventh, back-to-back singles for Texas would force a Red Raider pitching change. Olivia Rains would check into the circle and force a strikeout, but a single and a Mia Scott double would allow the Longhorns to plate the third run necessary for the walk-off.

Reliever Citlaly Gutierrez (9-1) would earn the win after entering in the seventh and working around one hit. Fitz suffered the loss after being responsible for the tying and go-ahead run when Rains stepped in.

Next UpThe Red Raiders will look to even the series in tomorrow’s noon contest with the Longhorns.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics Communications.

Most Read

A Wednesday evening crash just west of Idalou has left one Lubbock woman dead.
75-year-old woman dies in crash near Idalou
FILE - An Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl in Texas has been canceled after she was found...
Missing Texas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Crews are responding to a house fire in Central Lubbock.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in central Lubbock house fire
Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday, accused of killing his daughter.
Man accused of killing 2-year-old daughter during police chase in Texas
PPP Loan Fraud
Plainview man pleads guilty to $4 million PPP fraud

Latest News

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders hit the road for the first time in the WNIT when they travel to...
Tech, Arkansas clash Friday in WNIT
Arriana Villa and Ellie Bailey both smashed two-run bombs to power Texas Tech past Abilene...
Home runs power TTU softball past ACU
Mark Adams says thank you to Texas Tech, players & fans
March Madness continues for the Lady Raiders as they topped SMU 61-49 in the second round of...
Lady Raiders beat SMU to advance to WNIT Super 16